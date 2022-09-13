PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a man barricaded inside his Springfield residence was found dead after officers fired their weapons Monday night.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, a 911 caller reported his step-father was assaulting his mother at their home off S Ash Street and 2nd.

Once there, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said seven children, ranging from 1- to 11-years-old, were removed from the home. The residence reportedly served as a daycare.

Multiple agencies, including SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team, responded to the scene after deputies say the suspect barricaded himself and the woman inside the basement. The man allegedly said he had a firearm and threatened to kill the woman.

Negotiations lasted for several hours once crisis negotiators made contact with the suspect both verbally and by telephone, according to LCSO.

A radio call made by deputies at around 9:31 p.m. reported shots were fired and the suspect was down. The sheriff’s office said the suspect died at the scene, despite deputies performing life-saving measures.

Meanwhile, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. LCSO said she is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office has not released specifics on how the suspect died but did say two deputies reported firing their weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol.

The suspect and involved officers were not immediately named.

The Lane County Interagency Deadly Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation.