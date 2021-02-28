Sheriff: Bullets fired into Millersburg home almost hit 2 people

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in Millersburg after reports of multiple gunshots fired into a duplex on the 4300 block of Waverly Drive Saturday night, Linn County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies said no one was injured during the shooting, but bullets penetrated a home, nearly missing two people. It is unclear if the two people were the suspect’s initial target.

There is no threat to the general public, deputies said. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3911.