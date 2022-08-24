PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 49-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after two vehicles “collided multiple times” in Clark County, officials said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired in the 40700 block of SE Washougal River Road. CCSO said a caller told 911 they heard gunfire in the area and that a man, who was injured in his upper body, reported his vehicle was struck.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found two vehicles that appeared to have struck each other over the course of two miles. Further, the sheriff’s office said they found evidence of firearms in both vehicles and they are waiting on a search warrant to confirm.

Four people were taken to a hospital, according to CCSO, but none of them had gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office did not say what condition any of the four are in.

After detectives interviewed the group, Thomas Malcolm of Washougal was taken to Clark County Jail on three counts of assault I.

The investigation is ongoing.