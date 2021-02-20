Sheriff: Man found dead in Siletz, foul play suspected

SILETZ, Ore. (KOIN) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a possible homicide after finding a dead man in Siletz early Saturday morning, Sheriff’s officials reported.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call Saturday at 6:15 a.m. reporting an unconscious man lying alongside the road near Government Hill Road.

When deputies responded to the scene they found the man, later identified as Richard Mann of Longsden, already dead. Evidence at the scene suggested foul play, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information please contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 21S-00358.