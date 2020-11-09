Sheriff: Man killed in hit-run near McMinnville, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Dodge Ram pickup as part of a hit-and-run investigation after a man was found dead on the side of a road near Highway 18 outside McMinnville Sunday morning.

Authorities said a passerby found the deceased man around 11 a.m. Sunday just west of town. However, the investigation indicates that the victim was struck and killed sometime around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene indicated that someone was driving west on Durham Road toward Highway 18 when they struck the victim. Based on pieces of the vehicle that were left behind, authorities said they are looking for a 2006-2008 full-size Dodge Ram pickup, likely “dark metallic blue” in color. The collision would have left “significant damage on the front, passenger-side headlight area.”

Anyone with information on the crash or the car involved is asked to contact Deputy Steve Wilkinson or Sgt. Don Stackpole at 503-434-7506—case number 20-3147.