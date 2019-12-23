Sheriff: Suspect tired to flush 13 oz of meth during bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected drug dealer tried to flush more than a dozen ounces of meth down the toilet as police served a warrant Friday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said two suspects tried to flush 13 oz of meth down the toilet as a search warrant was being executed at a Depoe Bay home. December 20, 2019 (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

The search warrant was executed at a Depoe Bay home on Friday afternoon as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation into two suspects identified as Michael Tatum, 56, and Casea Williams, 34.

Teams from multiple law enforcement agencies searched the residence on Melody Street, where they said they found Tatum attempting to flush approximately 13 ounces of packaged meth down the toilet. Officers also found scales and other packaging material around the house, said the sheriff’s office, and seized what was described as a “user quantity of heroin, and various narcotics-related paraphernalia.”

Both Tatum and Williams were arrested and taken to jail. They face a list of charges, including the illegal possession of meth, as well as manufacturing and delivering meth. The sheriff’s office said Williams also had 3 outstanding warrants.