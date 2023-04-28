The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect who is also accused of starting a fire in a Salem Target (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A NE Salem theft suspect lit a toy aisle on fire to distract while they stole items and then fled through the back of the store, authorities said.

On April 22, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that a person entered the Target store at 3790 Center Street Northeast, where they proceeded to light a fire and steal. Deputies say they learned the suspect lit the fire as a distraction.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who caught the suspect on video or who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 503-798-7384.