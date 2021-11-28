Sheriff’s Office: One person injured in Rainier shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting in Rainier Sunday afternoon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in the Rainier area at around 12:45 p.m.

At the scene, deputies learned one person had already been taken to St. John Medical Center.

The Columbia County Major Crimes Team was called in to investigate.

The sheriff’s office said at this point, there is no danger to the public. The sheriff’s office said it would release more details when they’re available.