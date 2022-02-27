PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crisis negotiators are at the scene of a standoff in Sherwood after the suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station remain holed up in a Tualatin trailer park.

Shortly before noon Sunday, the 76 gas station was robbed at gunpoint, Sherwood police said in a release early Sunday evening. More than one witness told dispatchers the suspect showed a gun.

Officers followed the suspect — or suspects — to a trailer at Roamers RV Park, authorities said. They contained the area and evacuated nearby trailers. Despite the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit coming to the scene, attempts to contact the suspects haven’t worked.

Later, the Tactical Negotiations Team arrived with a warrant.

At this writing, the standoff continues and remain “an active investigation,” Sherwood police said. No other details are available at this time.