Police believe there may be additional victims of Mason Dominguez

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sherwood High School student teacher is facing multiple charges after he’d allegedly coerced a student and attempted to coerce other students to engage in displays of sexually explicit conduct, the Sherwood Police Department announced Friday.

On Oct. 16, a Washington County Grand Jury indicted 24-year-old Mason Dominguez on charges of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of attempted to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of luring a minor and one count of witness tampering.

Sherwood Police say they had been investigating this case since April after a Sherwood High School student came forward and reported “concerning information” about Dominguez, a George Fox University student teacher placed at the school. Dominguez was immediately removed from school grounds and a criminal investigation began.

According to the Sherwood School District, parents of students were also notified in April 2023, which is when Dominguez was removed from campus. Then a second student came forward with more information about Dominguez.

George Fox University placed Dominguez on leave, removed him from campus, and his teaching credentials were held pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities say.

Dominguez was taken into custody on Wednesday and is currently being held at the Washington County Jail.

The Sherwood School District released this statement in response:

The Sherwood School District is grateful to the Sherwood Police Department for their partnership and ongoing commitment to the safety of our students. While our district is not able to provide comment about active law enforcement investigations, we continue to offer any assistance necessary to our law enforcement partners in accordance with Board Policy KN and in collaboration with our exceptional School Resource Officers (SROs).

Officials say multiple victims have come forward, but there may be more. If anyone has information related to this case, they are encouraged to contact Sherwood police.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released at this time.