PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In 2021, police began a months-long investigation that ended in Friday’s arrest of a Sherwood man they say had been accessing child porn in his home.

After identifying 52-year-old Joseph Fasano through a cyber tip, detectives used a warrant to search his home in the 2300 block of Southwest Brittany Lane. They say they found evidence Fasano had “downloaded and possessed sexually explicit images and videos of children.”

Detectives also discovered hidden camera videos of a young adult female that Fasano had contacted through Rover, a website used to hire dog walkers and sitters. Authorities say Fasano had hired her to be a house and pet sitter while he was on vacation.

On March 22, a Washington County grand jury indicted Fasano on five counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and five counts of invading personal privacy in the second degree.

Afterwards, a Washington County circuit court judge issued a “secret indictment arrest warrant” that allowed Sherwood police to arrest Fasano on Friday.

This investigation is ongoing.