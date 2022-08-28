PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10-month investigation led to the arrest of a Sherwood man for sexual felonies, including rape, the Sherwood police said Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Russell Ebert was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Washington County Jail on 2 felony counts each of 1st-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.

The victim, an adult woman, came forward in October 2021, authorities said. Detectives began looking into the case at that time.

Ebert, 27, will likely make his first court appearance this week.

The investigation continues. Authorities have released no further information.