Sherwood teacher charged with child sex abuse in Portland

Brian David Trostel faces numerous child sex abuse charges in Portland; he was a teacher at Sherwood High School for decades.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A teacher at Sherwood High School has been arrested on 29 charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child, according to court documents.

Brian David Trostel, who lived in Portland and taught at Sherwood High until recently, turned himself in to Portland Police Bureau officers on Jan. 4, according to a news release.

Trostel, 60, faces a 29-count indictment, with the charges including two counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, eight counts each of first- and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, as well as eight counts of first-degree invasion of privacy and three counts of invasion of personal privacy in the second degree.

The charges mean that Trostel allegedly compelled a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct that was recorded, and then Trostel allegedly distributed those visual recordings.

“Personally, I always felt something off with him, but this is a horrible situation for anyone to be in and very sad to see,” one former student said in a message to Pamplin Media. “He enjoyed teaching history and other subjects, and most if not all of his students loved him.”

Trostel joined the Sherwood School District in August 1995 and continued to work as a teacher until he was placed on administrative leave Dec. 18, when administrators first learned of the police investigation.

“As always, our district complies with all law enforcement investigations, and does not comment on allegations in pending investigations,” spokeswoman Christine Andregg said. “At this time we have no reason to believe students within our district have involvement in any current investigation related to Mr. Trostel.”

Police say the crimes were committed in Portland, and authorities do not believe there are additional victims who have not already been identified during the course of the investigation.

Trostel taught world history, economics and archeology classes at Sherwood High, according to his website. Trostel’s bail has been set in excess of $700,000. He remains inside the Multnomah County downtown jail at this time.