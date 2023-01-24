Man accused of killing three people in a ‘random’ shooting in Yakima on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Yakima PD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A gunman is at large after shooting and killing at least three people at a convenience store in Yakima early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

In a video posted on Facebook, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said the shooter, who has not been identified, walked into a Circle K on the corner of East Nobb Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street and began firing his gun. After allegedly shooting two people inside, police said the man shot one person directly outside the convenience store.

“It appears to be a random situation,” Murray said. “There was no apparent conflict between the parties. The male just walked in and started shooting.”

According to police, the man then headed to the Arco station across the street where he allegedly stole a car and fled east on Highway 24. Police initially believed someone was shot outside the Arco but later said new information showed “there may not have been a fourth shooting victim.”

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a gray or silver sedan that police say is likely a Chrysler 200. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 as the man is believed to be armed.

“I want to remind everyone that this is really new — it’s dynamic,” said Murray. “Things are changing. We’re getting new information constantly.”