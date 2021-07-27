Shooter of Salem cop gets lengthy prison sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 28-year-old man who shot at 3 Salem police officers, wounding one, will spend the next 23 years in prison for his actions in the event that took place just over a year ago.

Alejandro Maciel-Salcedo was sentenced Monday for wounding Detective Angus Scott Emmons, who was with 2 other detectives speeding away from a surveillance operation. Maciel-Salcedo drove a Dodge Charger that chased the detectives, then opened fire and sped off after the shooting.

On July 17, 2020, the detectives had been tracking Maciel-Salcedo and others who were moving large amounts of meth. The detectives were attaching a tracking device on the Charger, they were spotted and quickly drove off. But Maciel-Salcedo chased them and fired.

Maciel-Salcedo fired 4 shots, then returned to his home and hid in a crawl space. After a 7-hour standoff, he was taken into custody. The gun was recovered as were bullet casings that forensically matched the bullets found in the detectives’ car.

Investigators also found a users amount of meth, ammo and mulitple guns in the Chargers, including two shotguns and an AR-15 style assault rifle without a serial number. At the time of the shooting, Maciel-Salcedo was on probation in Marion County on weapons and assault charges.

He was sentenced to 278 months (just over 23 years) for attempted murder in the 1st- and 2nd-degrees, assault with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.