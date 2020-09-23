Shooting following protest in NE Portland, 2 hospitalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people who police say were at a protest earlier in the night were hospitalized after a shooting in Northeast Portland late Tuesday.

Around 10:30 p.m, Portland police responded to Northeast Glisan Street and 44th Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they learned that two individuals had gotten into a fight, leading up to one person firing a gun off towards the other.

One of them was hit by the gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. It is unclear how the other person was hurt — but both people are expected to be okay.

Portland police say prior to the shooting, the two individuals were participating in last night’s march that went from Laurelhurst park to the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street. 

Officers say this was the fourth shooting of the evening. Police are investigating and say there is no threat to the community at this time. If anyone has information about the shooting, they are urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.

