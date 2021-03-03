Shooting at Hillsboro hotel leaves 1 dead

Police said there were no signs of any ongoing public threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at a hotel in Hillsboro, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an armed assault just after 1 a.m. at the Springhill Suites Hotel on NE Butler Street. One person who had been shot was found dead at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released. There is no suspect information at this time; however, police said there were no signs of an ongoing public threat.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro Police Detective Pat LaMonica at 503.681.5357 regarding HPD case #21-3288.