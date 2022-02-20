Shooting at Mojitos Bar sends one to hospital, one to jail

Jose Ceja-Sanchez faces multiple charges

Mojitos Bar & Grill, 2575 Baseline Street in Cornelius, as seen on Google Street View, February 20, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting in the early hours of Sunday at a bar in Cornelius.

The shooting at Mojitos Bar & Grill, 2575 Baseline Street, was called in around 1:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived and found a man with two gunshot wounds. The 27-year-old was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is said to be “in stable condition.”

About 6 hours later, deputies found and arrested the suspect, Jose Ceja-Sanchez. He was taken to the Washington County Jail and will also face an assault charge, officials said.

No further details are available at this time.

