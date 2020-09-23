Shooting at Salem’s Hoover School Park leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department has launched an investigation into a deadly shooting that occurred at Hoover School Park in Salem Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Savage Road NE around 10:45 p.m. after reports of gunfire. Police found two victims, a male and female, who had both been shot. The pair was taken to Salem Hospital where one victim later died. The other victim was reported as being in stable condition.

Police did not specify which victim was killed and have withheld the identity until the next of kin has been notified.

SPD said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Salem Police tip line at 503-588-8477.

The investigation remains open.