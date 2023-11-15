PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died early Wednesday morning after a shooting in SE Portland, authorities said.

Portland police said they responded around 1:45 a.m. to a bar near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Clinton Street where a man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital where he eventually died, officials said.

No suspects were arrested, but authorities said that homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.