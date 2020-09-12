Shooting closes intersection in Hazelwood neighborhood

Crime

Police found evidence of gunfire at East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Portland Police Bureau vehicle. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting investigation closed a major intersection Friday night in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood, police said.

Portland police officers responded to the area of East Burnside Street and 122nd Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. They found signs of gunfire at the scene, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau has not released any information about potential victims or suspects.

East Burnside was closed in both directions between SE 119th Avenue and SE 124th Avenue, while 122nd Avenue was closed between NE Davis Street and SE Ash Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov

