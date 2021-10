GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Gresham, police said.

Numerous officers responded to the 2700 block of NE Rene Avenue near Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center and Hall Elementary School after multiple shots were fired at about 1:45 p.m.

Police said it was unclear if the person who was shot was a victim or a suspect. No arrests have been reported at this time.

No other details were immediately available.