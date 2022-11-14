Overall 85 homicides in Portland so far in 2022, 70 of them by gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The shooting death of a man in the Hazelwood neighborhood was Portland’s 70 gunfire homicide of 2022, surpassing the total from last year.

Statistics from the Portland Police Bureau said there have been nearly 1200 shootings this year, injuring 344 people. Overall in the city there have been 85 homicides, but that number does not include the 3 fatal officer-involved shootings.

The overall yearly homicide record of 90 was set in 2021.

The shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at SE 122nd and Ash critically wounded a man. Officers arrived and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they did not hear gunshots from this homicide but woke up to police lights flashing outside their homes.

“I guess I saw the police lights about 1:30,” neighbor Annette DeSalvo said. “There was a cop driving around. I asked her what happened and she said someone was shot in the lung. She wasn’t sure if he was going to make it or not. I heard later on the news he did not. He died as soon as he got to the hospital.”

The investigation is open and active. Police are asking anyone with potential leads to contact either: