Shooting in Argay neighborhood leaves one injured, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Argay neighborhood.

PPB received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the 14000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Responding officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said though the investigation remains open, there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call PPB at 503-823-4106.