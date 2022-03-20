PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An early morning shooting in Portland’s Buckman neighborhood left one person dead Sunday, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7:18 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 8th Avenue and Washington Street. When they arrived, police said they found someone dead on the sidewalk.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived, PPB said, and no arrests were reported.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim. No further details were immediately released.

The area has been closed off while homicide detectives investigate. PPB asked anyone with information to contact Detective Steve Gandy or Detective Jeff Pontius at 503.823.0433 and reference Case No. 22-74607.