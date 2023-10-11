Authorities say a person has been detained by police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot in downtown Portland, with one dying at the scene, and one person has been detained on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting happened at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street around 4:30 p.m.

Portland police officers arriving at the scene found two victims, both believed to be men, with one of them dying at the scene despite officers and eventual Portland Fire & Rescue arriving to perform lifesaving measures, authorities said.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital by an AMR ambulance. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, authorities said.

One person has been detained, and police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

A Portland police spokesperson said the intersection has been closed in one block in each direction amid the investigation, and it’s expected to be closed for some time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated law enforcement said two people were shot and one person was killed, but law enforcement later clarified it was one person injured and one dead.