Shooting in Hazelwood leaves one injured, police seek witnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was injured following a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said East Precinct officers responded to shots fired in the 13900 block of SE Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire and a victim who had been shot.

The intersection of SE Main Street and SE 139th Avenue was temporarily closed during the investigation.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.