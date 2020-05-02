Shooting in Kenton neighborhood injures man

The victim has not been identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot in North Portland Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were called out to the Kenton neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. On North Columbia Boulevard, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, however, Portland Police said the man’s medical condition was unknown.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team was called out to assist with patrolling the area, however, police did not specify if they made an arrest in connection to the shooting.

The crime scene was secured for further investigation. The southbound entrance to Interstate-5 was closed at N. Columbia Blvd Saturday morning, but it has since been reopened.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Portland police on their non-emergency line: 503-823-3333.