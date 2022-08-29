PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A reported shooting drew a large police presence in North Portland Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday on North Marine Drive near Interstate 5.

A car was struck by a bullet in North Portland on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 (KOIN).

A KOIN 6 crew at the scene saw dozens of bullet casings on the ground and a car that was shot through the window.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The southbound Marine Drive off-ramp is closed as police remain on scene Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as KOIN 6 learns more.