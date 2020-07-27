PPB: Person killed in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was found dead after a reported shooting in North Portland on Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 6100 Block of N. Marine Drive just after 11 p.m. Upon finding the victim, police secured the area and began to investigate.

Homicide detectives are working the case. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Michael Greenlee by calling 503.823.0871 or email Michael.greenlee@portlandoregon.gov, or contact Brad Clifton by calling 503.823.0696 or email brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.