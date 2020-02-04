Shooting in NE Portland closes roads for investigation

The Gun Violence Reduction Team has been called out to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officers are investigating a shooting in Portland’s Cully neighborhood Monday night.

Police found evidence of gunfire in the area of NE Cully Boulevard and NE Killingsworth Street, but have not yet learned if any victims were struck in the shooting.

NE Killingsworth St has been closed between NE Cully Blvd and 62nd Avenue, and NE Cully Blvd has been closed between Emerson and Portland Highway as police investigate.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team has been called out to the scene. If you have any information on this incident, call the police.

