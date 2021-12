PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was wounded in a Christmas Eve shooting in Old Town Chinatown.

The shooting around 9:30 p.m. happened around NW 6th and Davis. Police said they found one person hit but alive at the scene. The shooter was gone.

Investigators shut down NW 6th between Davis and Everett which affected the MAX Green and Orange lines.

No further details are available at this time.