Shooting in Parkrose leaves 1 with serious injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the Parkrose Neighborhood in Northeast Portland early Sunday morning.

At 5:29 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of someone shot at the 9600 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Officers later found the man who was shot. Paramedics with Portland Fire and Rescue and American Medical Response treated him and he was transported to a nearby hospital. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Officers located a crime scene at Northeast 95th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street. No suspect information is being released at this time.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please refer to case number 21-82369 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.