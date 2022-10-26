PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities say a man has died following a recent shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood.

On Oct. 18 at 8:40 p.m., Portland police responded to Southeast Division Street after a report that a person was shot in a department store parking lot.

The Portland Police Bureau said the victim, identified as 30-year-old Ian Beyers, was critically injured and taken to a hospital by ambulance. By Tuesday, authorities say they learned Beyers died after delayed complications from the gunshot wound he had sustained.

Officials ruled his death as a homicide.

PPB said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0449 or contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-0433 and reference case number 22-280332.

PPB said this shooting was the 79th homicide in Portland in 2022. The bureau noted it’s also investigating two other homicides since this shooting – totaling 81 homicides year-to-date.