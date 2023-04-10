PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police troopers are on-scene after a suspect was shot in Salem Monday morning, prompting the closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 5.

OSP told KOIN 6 authorities are working to secure the area near I-5 and Highway 22.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the condition of the person shot. KOIN 6 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

TripCheck initially indicated I-5 was shut down in both directions, but it appears the southbound lanes have since reopened.