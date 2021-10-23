Shooting in SE Portland hits car, no injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland that struck one car Friday night.

Officers blocked off a portion of the intersection of SE 162nd Avenue and Division Street as they investigated the shooting, according to a post from the Portland Police Bureau at 11:05 p.m.

Bullet casings were recovered at the scene, but police did not find any victims or suspects, PPB said.

Police did not immediately release any other details.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.