Shooting in SE Portland leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting in Portland’s Richmond neighborhood.

PPB officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of SE 48th Avenue and SE Division Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. A person believed to be involved in the shooting arrived at a nearby hospital but later died.

The cause of the victim’s death will be determined by the state’s medical examiner at a later date, according to PPB.

Homicide detectives are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

