Police investigating shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland airport on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and woman are dead following an early morning shooting at Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport Wednesday, the Port of Portland confirmed to KOIN 6.

In the early morning hours, PPB officers and Port of Portland officers responded to the hotel on the corner of Northeast Airport Way and Northeast 82nd Avenue. A hotel guest told KOIN 6 they heard gunshots around 3 a.m.

Police investigating a shooting at the Embassy Suites near the Portland airport on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 (KOIN).

Neither of the two victims has been identified at this time, police said.

No information on a suspect has been released. The East County Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News as we work to learn more.