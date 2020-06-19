Shooting investigation underway in Cully neighborhood

No injuries reported at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say an investigation is underway in Portland’s Cully neighborhood after reports of shots fired overnight.

Just before midnight on Thursday, shots were reportedly fired near the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police did not say if anyone was injured but officers have secured a crime scene.

No other details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 503.823.3333. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.