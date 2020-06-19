Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Shooting investigation underway in Cully neighborhood

Crime

No injuries reported at this time

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say an investigation is underway in Portland’s Cully neighborhood after reports of shots fired overnight.

Just before midnight on Thursday, shots were reportedly fired near the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. Police did not say if anyone was injured but officers have secured a crime scene.

No other details have been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 503.823.3333. This is a developing story and KOIN 6 News is working to learn more.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss