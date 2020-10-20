Shooting investigation underway in Four Corners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Salem Monday night.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported gunfire at the intersection of Lancaster Drive NE and Auburn Road NE in Four Corners around 8:30 p.m. The area outside an AM/PM-Arco gas station was cordoned off with caution tape as authorities investigated.

It is unclear if there were any victims from the shooting. People were asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.