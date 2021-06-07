Suspect shot, killed by deputy after car chase through Happy Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was shot and killed by a deputy after a vehicle pursuit and a short foot chase in Happy Valley.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect led a deputy — who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday. The chase ended near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Eagle Glen Drive, where the suspect exited the car.

After getting out, the suspect tried fleeing on foot — but a short ways away, the deputy fired his gun and struck the suspect. CCSO did not clarify if the suspect had fired any shots off.

Lifesaving measures were administered but the suspect died at the scene.

Deputies reportedly recovered a handgun near the suspect. They also discovered the suspect had been driving a stolen car.

According to CCSO, an investigation into the incident is being led by the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

SE 122nd Avenue is currently closed between Southeast Alexa Rose Lane and Southeast Imperial Crest Street while the investigation continues. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.