Shooting leaves 2 dead, investigation underway in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead following a shooting in North Portland early Monday morning, police say.

Just after 5 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near North Victory Boulevard and North Force Avenue. Police confirmed two people are dead in a parking lot near Force Lake, but there is no word on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Detective Rico Beniga by calling 503.823.0457 or at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov — or contact Detective Anthony Merrill by calling 503.823.4033 or email Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon also offers a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in an unsolved case. Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can do so online or by calling 503.823.4357.

