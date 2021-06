No word on any victims or suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning.

Portland police responded to Northeast Grand Avenue near Northeast Holladay Street after reports of shots fired came in around 3:30 a.m. There is no word on any victims or suspects at this time.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more. This story will be updated once new information is available.

This is a developing story.