Woman shot 5 times while in bed at NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was hospitalized after gunfire rang through her bedroom early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m., police were called to Northeast 91st Avenue and Sumner Street. According to the Portland Police Bureau, a woman had reported she woke up to gunfire coming into her bedroom and that she had been shot five times. She told officers she was in her bed and could not move.

Because she told police she had two pit bulls living with her, police entered through her bedroom window bedroom to reach her. She was then rushed to a hospital, but her current condition is not yet known.

An investigation is ongoing. Detectives ask that anyone with information please contact the PPB at 503.823.3333 and reference case #21-29644. Community members can also send a tip to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, call 503.823.0400 or contact Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story.