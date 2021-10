PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Southeast 128th Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Friday. Very few details are available at this time — but the Portland Police Bureau did tell KOIN 6 News this is a homicide.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more. This article will be updated when new information is released.

This is a developing story.