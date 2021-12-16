Shooting investigation underway in Tigard, suspect at large

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Tigard and the suspect remains at large.

Tigard Police say they are responding to a shooting at Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue. They are searching for the suspect in the area.

UPDATE: Officers are in the area of SW Greenburg Rd & 95th responding to a shooting. Officers are searching for the shooting suspect in the area. If you live nearby, please stay inside your homes until the search is completed. — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) December 16, 2021

Authorities initially asked nearby residents to please stay inside their homes while conducting a K-9 search which has since concluded. People living in the area no longer need to shelter-in-place.

Tigard Police say this is where the shooting happened on SW Greenburg Rd near 98th. A section of the road is closed. Drivers should expect a detour and slight delay. pic.twitter.com/mJyi1UpFnl — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) December 16, 2021

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated once new information is available.

