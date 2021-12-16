Shooting investigation underway in Tigard, suspect at large

by: Kelly Doyle

Tigard Police are actively searching for a shooter near SW 98th & Greenburg Rd. Dec. 16, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting investigation is underway in Tigard and the suspect remains at large.

Tigard Police say they are responding to a shooting at Southwest Greenburg Road and 95th Avenue. They are searching for the suspect in the area.

Authorities initially asked nearby residents to please stay inside their homes while conducting a K-9 search which has since concluded. People living in the area no longer need to shelter-in-place.

KOIN 6 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated once new information is available.

This is a developing story.

