Shooting investigation underway in Troutdale

No word on any injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Troutdale.

Calls came in around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday night, reporting shots fired at a home on Southeast 302nd Avenue near Southeast Division Drive. Video shows deputies working the scene late into this morning.

Deputies said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

There is no word yet on any arrests or injuries. KOIN 6 News is working to learn more information.