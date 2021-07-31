Shooting leaves 1 dead in Gresham parking lot

Officers were across the street when they heard gunfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot and killed Saturday morning in a parking lot in Gresham, police said.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call when they heard gunfire across the street in the parking lot of 1509 NE 181st Ave., the Gresham Police Department said.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a male victim who was dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives learned the shooting involved two males who knew one another. Each person fired shots.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll free at 888.989.3505.