1 killed in shooting at NE Portland WinCo

Armed carjacking took place shortly after the shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a Wednesday night shooting at a grocery store in Northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood, police said.

Officers rushed to the WinCo Foods in the 1900 block of NE 122nd Avenue at about 10 p.m. and found a person who had died at the scene, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Detectives said a suspect robbed a driver of their car at gunpoint in the parking lot shortly after the shooting took place. The carjacking victim was unhurt. Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting and the carjacking were connected.

The grocery store was closed for an investigation. Roads in the area remained open.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0696 or Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503.823.0871.