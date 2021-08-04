Shooting leaves 1 injured in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to the 14700 block of SE Division Street at about 2:30 p.m. but the shooting happened at a different nearby location, Portland Police Bureau Lt. Greg Pashley said.

Officers found a victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The person is expected to survive.

The shooting suspect left the area before officers arrived, police said. The case is under investigation.

